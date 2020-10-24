BCCDC flags 8 Vancouver flights for possible COVID-19 exposure

Photo: The Canadian Press

The BC Centre for Disease Control is warning airline passengers they may have been exposed to COVID-19 on multiple recent Vancouver flights.

Eight new flights have been added to the BCCDC's list of affected flights:

Oct. 15: Air Canada 8187, Vancouver to Fort St. John (Rows 2 - 6)

Oct. 19, Air Canada 8484, Vancouver to Edmonton (Rows 7 - 13)

Oct. 14: Air Canada 299, Winnipeg to Vancouver (Rows 21 - 27)

Oct. 16: WestJet 714, Vancouver to Toronto (Rows 17 - 23)

Oct. 17: WestJet 139, Calgary to Vancouver (Rows 1 - 7)

Oct. 11: WestJet 141, Edmonton to Vancouver (Rows 1 - 6)

Oct.14: Aeromexico 696, Mexico City to Vancouver (Not reported)

Oct. 16: WestJet 725, Toronto to Vancouver (Rows 2 - 8)

Any travellers returning to B.C. are encouraged to check the public health agency's website for updates about flights identified for the risk of exposure. Those travelling from outside of Canada, meanwhile, must arrive prepared with a 14-day self-isolation plan.