Lotto winner makes million-dollar realization while picking up take out

Million-dollar take out trip

Erwin Espiritu's trip to get take out to celebrate his son's birthday ended up being a million-dollar meal after the Surrey resident realized he'd won a $1 million Maxmillions prize from the Oct. 9 Lotto Max draw.

"At first, I thought I had only won $1,000 and was shocked and pleasantly surprised," Espiritu said of the win, which he discovered while waiting in line for food.

"When I went to show my son, he said that there was six zeros on the screen, not three."

Espiritu purchased his ticket at the Panorama Town Pantry on 58th Avenue in Surrey.

He said the win means a new house for his family, although he also plans to share some of his prize with his extended family.

“Winning this amount makes me think more about my future and what is to come,” he said.

