RCMP asking public for help in finding a missing boy from Bowen Island

Have you seen this boy?

Bowen Island RCMP are asking for the public's help in finding a missing youth.

Christopher Park was last seen on Oct. 21 at approximately 11 p.m. He was reported missing the following day by his family after he did not return home to Bowen Island. 

His family and police have been working hard to locate Park but have had no success. They are now turning to the public for assistance. 

Park is described as an asian male, 14-years-old, 6 feet tall, 120 pounds, with brown eyes and short black hair. He was last seen wearing a black and red checkered hoodie, black jeans, black Adidas low-top runners and he also had a white Champion hoodie.

Park is known to frequent West Vancouver including locations such as Park Royale, Ambleside waterfront, Caulfield Village and the surrounding area of Rockridge Secondary. 

Anyone with information on Park's whereabouts is urged to contact Bowen Island RCMP at 604-947-0516, or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 to remain anonymous. 

