Young calf falls through ice, is rescued by RCMP officer and locals

A Mountie in the Peace region can add "rescued a young calf from a frozen slough" to their resume.

During the morning of Oct. 20, the Hudson's Hope RCMP was notified that a young calf had fallen through the ice, into a slough along Farrell Creek Road.

An on-duty police officer responded to the area and was able to locate the animal, which was clearly doing its best to stay afloat but was getting tired. It couldn't move forward or backward due to the surrounding ice.

With the help from some locals, the Mountie was able to break the ice around the calf. It was lassoed and brought to the edge and out of the slough to rest.

"When we suit up and start our shifts each day, we really never have any idea what our day on the frontline will entail," states Cpl. Rob Gardner in a news release.

"The front line officer, who responded to the scene, did a great job thinking quickly and outside the box to work with some locals to break the ice and free the small calf. We’d like to thank all those who stopped to assist with this rescue," he continues.

Gardner notes the calf seemed uninjured and was up and walking by the time the officer was getting ready to leave.

