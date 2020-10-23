Man who died in pruning accident identified, family trying to bring his body home to Australia

Photo: CTV News Vancouver Island

A young man who tragically died on Tuesday while pruning trees in Oak Bay has been identified.

Eddie Mather was killed while working on Tuesday morning as he was cutting a tree on McNeill Avenue near Byng Street, according to CTV News Vancouver Island.

Mather's family has launched a fundraising campaign to help bring his body back to his home in Australia. His family describes him as a “beautiful friend, brother and son” with an “undeniably positive energy, beaming smile and thirst for life.”

The campaign has already surpassed its goal of $30,000.

"Eddie Mather’s unexpected and tragic passing has devastated anyone whose lives he touched," says the memorial fundraiser page.

"As if this loss could be any more difficult on the people closest to Eddie, his family now need to liaise with funeral coordinators across two countries to try and bring Eddie home to Australia."

-With files from CTV News Vancouver Island