Delta police beef up patrols following reports of indecent act in park

Police are beefing up patrols after reports of a man spotted masturbating on a trail in George Mackie Park in Delta this week.

Delta police say they received two reports of a man committing an indecent act on Wednesday. The first report came in at 5:15 p.m., with another report, several hours later at 10 p.m.

A woman described seeing the suspect dressed in all black clothing in the first incident and the second report described the man as South Asian, about five-foot-seven and around 25-years-old. CTV News Vancouver reports the man was wearing a dark hoodie and jeans.

"We're going to have a higher police presence in the area over the next while," Insp. Ciaran Feenan said in a news release issued Thursday.

In both cases police were unable to locate anyone fitting the description in the area.

"Please, if you spot anyone committing what you suspect is an indecent act, call 911 as soon as possible, so police can respond quickly."

-with files from CTV News Vancouver

