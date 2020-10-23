Highway 3 south of Cranbook is now open after being closed earlier due to a collision

Photo: DriveBC

UPDATE: 8:14 p.m.

Highway 3 has been cleared in both directions between Loop Road and Peavine Bridge.

ORIGINAL: 2:46 p.m.

Heavy snowfall and sudden winter driving conditions have made getting around B.C. highways a slog.

Highway 3 south of Cranbrook is closed in both directions.

A collision between Loop Rd. and Peavine Bridge, 9 kilometres east of Moyie has forced the highway to close.

DriveBC is assessing the situation and there is no detour available at this time.

There is another closure on Highway 3 in the South Okanagan, east of Osoyoos.