Highway 3 south of Cranbook is now open after being closed earlier due to a collision

UPDATE: 8:14 p.m.
Highway 3 has been cleared in both directions between Loop Road and Peavine Bridge.
ORIGINAL: 2:46 p.m.
Heavy snowfall and sudden winter driving conditions have made getting around B.C. highways a slog.
Highway 3 south of Cranbrook is closed in both directions.
A collision between Loop Rd. and Peavine Bridge, 9 kilometres east of Moyie has forced the highway to close.
DriveBC is assessing the situation and there is no detour available at this time.
There is another closure on Highway 3 in the South Okanagan, east of Osoyoos.