BC  

Highway 3 south of Cranbook is now open after being closed earlier due to a collision

Highway 3 reopened

- | Story: 314303

UPDATE: 8:14 p.m.

Highway 3 has been cleared in both directions between Loop Road and Peavine Bridge.

ORIGINAL: 2:46 p.m.

Heavy snowfall and sudden winter driving conditions have made getting around B.C. highways a slog.

Highway 3 south of Cranbrook is closed in both directions.

A collision between Loop Rd. and Peavine Bridge, 9 kilometres east of Moyie has forced the highway to close.

DriveBC is assessing the situation and there is no detour available at this time.

There is another closure on Highway 3 in the South Okanagan, east of Osoyoos.

