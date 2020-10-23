164209
162613
BC  

Leger poll indicates half of British Columbians have already voted

Half already voted: poll

- | Story: 314261

On the eve of decision day for British Columbia, a new poll from Leger indicates that the BC NDP appear to be on track for a solid majority government.

The Leger poll released Friday, indicates that out of 1,100 randomly selected respondents, 47 per cent say they support the BC NDP. The BC Liberals have 36 per cent of decided voters and the Greens trail with 14 per cent.
 
Of those asked, 37 per cent say NDP Leader John Horgan ran the best campaign as opposed to 33 per cent who said they don't know.

The BC NDP led with both males and females in the Lower Mainland and on Vancouver Island. Meanwhile,  the Liberals led in the “rest of B.C.,” where leader Andrew Wilkinson and the party polled at 45 per cent support versus Horgan and the NDP’s 38 per cent.

The Greens leader Sonia Furstenau saw a modest increase in support, moving from 12 per cent to 14 per cent of decided voters. The BC Liberals also saw a steady rise in support from the end of September to early October moving from 31 per cent to 36 per cent. However the BC NDP have also shown strong and continued support throughout the campaign, holding steady at 47 per cent throughout the campaign.  

The poll also indicates that half, 49 per cent of respondents, have already voted.

Only 23 per cent of respondents said they intend to vote in person on election day while 71 per cent indicated they will vote before the election, either by mail or advance poll.

This survey was conducted between Oct. 18 and Oct. 21.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More BC News

BC
161831
Vancouver Webcam
Webcam provided by windy.com
162394
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All BC News > Send us your news tips >
162647
154284
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
162547


New York learns what “break a leg” means

Must Watch
Tiffany Pollard (nickname “New York”), learns what “break a leg” means.
Friday Fails- October 23, 2020
Galleries
Friday fails coming in hot.
Friday Fails- October 23, 2020 (2)
Galleries
Toddler is very enthusiastic about her snack
Must Watch
I mean, who doesn’t love Rice Krispy treats?
Fascinating fact:
Showbiz
  A 40-foot inflatable likeness of Sacha Baron Cohen's...



164236
163836