163146
162613
BC  

Unmasked TransLink rider spits on passenger who called her 'disgusting'

Spitting, shoving over mask

Sarah Grochowski/Vancouver is Awesome - | Story: 314260

Vancouver Transit Police are investigating an altercation caught on video in which an unmasked female TransLink passenger spat in the face of a masked male who called her “disgusting.”

The male passenger responds to being spat on by twice pushing the woman – who is not wearing a mask as currently mandated by TransLink – off the bus.

The woman falls to the ground outside the bus, where she is approached by a bystander.

Neither of the TranksLink passengers called Transit Police to report the incident, confirmed Sgt. Clint Hampton.

“We are aware of the video, our general investigation unit is now investigating, which includes reaching out to the person who posted the video,” he elaborated.

TransLink advises customers not to press the issue if they see another passenger not wearing a face covering.

"We ask customers not to attempt to enforce TransLink’s mandatory mask policy," a spokesperson said via email.

Not only could the exchange end in aggression, or worse, they said not all medical exemptions are visible.

"Spot checks show about 95 per cent of customers are complying with the policy and are wearing masks on board transit vehicles," TransLink assured.

Instead, customers are encouraged to contact Transit Police or use the silent alarm onboard buses at any time.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More BC News

BC
163226
Vancouver Webcam
Webcam provided by windy.com
162394
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All BC News > Send us your news tips >
163226
154284
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
163871


Fascinating fact:

Showbiz
  A 40-foot inflatable likeness of Sacha Baron Cohen's Borat character was spotted floating down the River Thames in...
Grandpa surprises family by doing pull-ups
Must Watch
Looking good, grandpa!
Friday morning awesomeness- October 23, 2020
Daily Dose
Friday morning awesomeness- October 23, 2020 (2)
Daily Dose
Nicolas Cage quit gambling after $20,000 winning streak
Showbiz
Generous Nicolas Cage quit gambling after winning $20,000 and...



160777
162890