Police watchdog investigating death of man in custody in Prince George

Photo: IIO BC

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. is looking into a man's death in Prince George.

A release says, on Oct. 3, a man reportedly died while at a correctional centre in the greater Prince George area after "contact" with RCMP members two days before.

The IIO is investigating to determine if the police played any direct or indirect role, or actions that could have been a factor leading to the man's death.

The BC Coroners Service is also conducting a separate investigation to determine the circumstances of the death.

No other details were released.