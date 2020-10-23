164209
Calgary double homicide suspect believed to be on Vancouver Island

Murder suspect in BC?

Carla Wilson / Times Colonist - | Story: 314256

Police say a man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant in connection with a double homicide in Calgary’s Sandstone neighbourhood could be in B.C.

Jordan Jay Ward, 20, is facing two counts of manslaughter. He was reportedly seen on a Vancouver Island logging road, possibly wearing army green hunting clothes and riding a dark-coloured bicycle, Comox Valley RCMP said Thursday.

Ward is the third person to face charges in relation to the incident on Aug. 28. Calgary police responded to reports of gunshots being fired in Sandstone, where they found two men dead in a vehicle.

Last month, Calgary investigators asked for the public’s help in locating Ward.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact Comox Valley RCMP at 250-338-1321.

Anyone who sees Ward is advised to call 911 immediately and not to approach him.

To make an anonymous report, contact Comox Valley Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to comoxvalleycrimestoppers.bc.ca.

