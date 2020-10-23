164209
B.C. political leaders campaign for votes on last day before election

The B.C. election campaign is in its last day with the main opponents to the NDP sounding a familiar refrain in their final pitch for votes.

Both the B.C. Liberals and the Greens criticized NDP Leader John Horgan on Thursday for calling the snap election as COVID-19 infections surged in a second wave.

Liberal Leader Andrew Wilkinson joined Green Leader Sonia Furstenau in calling Saturday's election unnecessary.

Horgan defended his decision, saying he listened to Elections BC and public health officials, who determined that voters could cast their ballots safely.

He has said the decision to call the election was based on his belief that the province needs the stability of a majority government because of COVID-19.

But Furstenau said the summer session of the legislature saw strong collaboration on the pandemic as she has urged voters to see the value of a minority government.

