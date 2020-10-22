RCMP investigating report of man trying to sell drugs on B.C. Transit bus

Photo: Contributed West Shore RCMP have released an image of a man suspected of trying to sell drugs on a B.C. Transit bus.

West Shore RCMP are investigating a report of a man trying to sell drugs to youths on a B.C. Transit bus on Vancouver Island.

Police said the incident happened Sept. 19 about 7:50 p.m. when two youths waiting at the Langford bus exchange on Station Avenue were approached by a man.

He began talking about them buying drugs from him.

The man and the youths got on the same bus before parting ways in a few stops.

The suspect, seen in surveillance images, is described as white, in his 30s and about five-foot-11. He was wearing a hoodie, a baseball cap and dark pants.

Police ask anyone with information to call West Shore RCMP at 250-474-2264 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).