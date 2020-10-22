Police look to identify perpetrator of gunpoint robbery in Yaletown

Photo: Vancouver Police In surveillance footage obtained by the Vancouver Police Department the suspect is recording leaving the Canada Line station in a black hooded sweater and face mask.

Vancouver Police Department is now requesting the public's help in identifying a man who they believe not long ago robbed a woman at gunpoint in Yaletown.

“This type of violence is unacceptable,” said Cst. Tania Visintin. “This was a random attack and that is extremely concerning.”

It is believed the man, described as a slim Caucasian male between 5'7" and 5'9" tall, followed the victim from the Yaletown-Roundhouse Canada Line station shortly after 1 a.m. on Oct. 9.

Eventually, he confronted her with a gun near Mainland and Helmcken streets, said Visintin, and demanded she hand over her purse.

“The woman was uninjured during the attack. I can’t begin to imagine how frightening this was for her,” added Visintin.

"Physically [the victim] is OK but the effects of this happening doesn’t go away," the officer added.

In the security footage recently released by police, the suspect is pictured in a black hooded sweater and mask covering his nose and mouth.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to call 911.

Reporting anonymously can also be done by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.