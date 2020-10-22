164607
Suspect charged in stabbing death of B.C. woman and aggravated assault of child, man

Suspect charged in stabbing

The Canadian Press - | Story: 314181

Multiple charges have been laid against a suspect after the stabbing death of a woman and injuries suffered by a two-year-old child and a man at a home in Surrey, B.C.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team says the suspect was arrested on Tuesday evening after police responded to a report of stabbings at a townhouse unit.

RCMP officers found three people with stab wounds of varying severity, but Baljit Kaur died of her injuries.

Staff Sgt. Frank Jang says the stabbings occurred after a verbal altercation involving family members.

The integrated team took over the investigation and says in a news release that Harpreet Singh has been charged with second-degree murder and two counts of aggravated assault.

He is scheduled to make a court appearance on Oct. 29.

