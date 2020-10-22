Fire in Vancouver's Mt. Pleasant neighbourhood hits businesses

Photo: CTV News

A number of Vancouver businesses caught fire Thursday morning, shutting down several busy intersections.

At about 10:30 a.m., fire crews were called to Main Street and Broadway in the city's Mt. Pleasant neighbourhood, reports CTV Vancouver.

Firefighters are fighting the blaze on both sides of the buildings, on the northeast corner of the intersection.

At 11 a.m., Vancouver Fire Rescue Services posted to Twitter, saying the fire had been upgraded to a three-alarm blaze.

In addition to the closure of the busy intersection, Kingsway has also been closed between 7th Avenue and Broadway, while Main Street was closed between 7th and 10th avenues.

"Currently our crews are working to get control of the fire," Capt. Jonathan Gormick told CTV News shortly after 11 a.m.

No injuries had been reported, but fire crews had not yet been able to enter the buildings.

– with files from CTV Vancouver