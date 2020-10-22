164607
Attempted gun theft thwarted at Prince George Canadian Tire

Gun theft thwarted

Jess Fedigan / PG Matters - | Story: 314142

Prince George RCMP arrested a 26-year-old man Wednesday after he is alleged to have attempted to steal firearms from the local Canadian Tire store.

Cpl. Craig Douglass says just after midnight, police received a report that the store was being broken into. 

When officers arrived, a police dog service team found damage to the front doors and one officer could see the suspect trying to break into a secured area that contained firearms. 

The suspect then took off and fled through the store before coming out of the front door, where officers arrested him.

Police say Skyler Joseph Jakesta was found with a hunting knife and axe, and was also wearing clothes from the business. 

The BC Prosecution Service as approved the following charges against Jakesta: 

  • Break-and-enter to commit an indictable offence
  • Break-and-enter with intent to commit an indictable offence. 
  • Break-and-enter with intent to steal firearms
  • Possession of break in instruments
  • Failing to comply with probation

Police say Jakesta only recently moved to Prince George and has been the subject of numerous police contacts during the past five months.

