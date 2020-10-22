164607
Prince George woman pleads guilty to school threats

Woman threatened school

A woman has pleaded guilty to threatening a Prince George elementary school.

Emily Marie Holland, 24, formerly of Prince George, entered the plea last week to one count of uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm from a March 8, 2019 incident that forced an evacuation of the Polaris Montessori School.

It was the first of four incidents over the ensuing 11 days in which Polaris and nearby Kool Kats Kid Care were variously locked down and evacuated and for which Holland has also been charged.

She will be sentenced once a pre-sentence report has been completed.

