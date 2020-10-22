163146
Environment Canada issues special weather statement for highways

Snowfall alert for highways

More snow worries for B.C. highways Thursday morning.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement in effect for:

  • Coquihalla Highway - Hope to Merritt
  • Coquihalla Highway - Merritt to Kamloops
  • Highway 3 - Hope to Princeton via Allison Pass
  • Okanagan Connector - Merritt to Kelowna
  • Trans-Canada Highway - Eagle Pass to Rogers Pass

More early season snowfall is expected on Friday as Arctic air arrives on the South Coast bringing with it below seasonal temperatures which are expected to continue through the weekend.

Environment Canda is calling for a low-pressure system to pass just off Vancouver Island Friday morning and move onto the Washington coast Friday evening. Meanwhile, modified Arctic air will advance southward through the B.C. interior. By Friday afternoon, the Arctic front is expected to reach Kamloops and pile up against the east side of the Rockies.

With a somewhat cool airmass already in place, widespread snow is expected from the Chilcotin and 100 Mile area to the Fraser Canyon and eastward to the Kootenays and parts of the Columbias. Snow may become mixed with rain over southern and eastern portions of this area. Currently, forecast snowfall amounts may range from about 5 to 15 cm.

In the wake of the low, a drying trend begins on Saturday as the Arctic air spreads through the rest of the southern interior. Temperatures of 10 degrees below seasonal normals are expected through the weekend.

