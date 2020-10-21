164209
BC  

Vancouver teacher caught in sex sting makes deal with prosecutors, will serve no jail time

Teacher caught in sex sting

- | Story: 314106

A former math teacher from the all-girls Catholic school Little Flower Academy has made a deal with prosecutors after being arrested and charged in a police sex sting that accumulated 47 suspects.

Nikolaos Dais who no longer works at the school, pleaded guilty to communicating with another person for the purpose of obtaining sexual services, according to CTV News Vancouver.

He was originally charged with requesting sexual services from a minor. Dais says he never intended to meet with anyone underage.

“He's relieved to…be able to take responsibility for what he did,” Dais’ lawyer, Emmet Duncan, said outside court.

“He's disappointed the original charges had such a big impact on himself and on his family."

The deal Dais made with prosecutors means he will not be serving any time behind bars. His six-month sentence will be served in the community. This includes three months of house arrest.

Operation Serrated, a 2018 Vancouver Police Department sting operation consists of police detectives posing as underage girls online who then offer sex for money.

According to police, when the involved men would go to meet the decoys in real life, they were arrested.

Dais' lawyer told the judge that he has chosen to permanently resign from teaching.

Crown prosecutor Jason Krupa said the goals of the jointly submitted sentence were “general deterrence” and “denunciation.”

Cases against the other men involved in the sting are still pending. 

-With files from CTV News Vancouver

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More BC News

BC
161831
Vancouver Webcam
Webcam provided by windy.com
162394
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All BC News > Send us your news tips >
162949
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
163235


Expectations vs. Reality

Galleries
When reality isn’t quite as sweet as the expectation.
Expectations vs. Reality (2)
Galleries
If golf and soccer switched announcers
Must Watch
John Crist imagines what it would be like if golf and soccer...
Jessie J single again after latest Channing Tatum split
Showbiz
Jessie J has confirmed she's ended her on-off relationship...
A perfect landing
Must Watch
Guy attempts bottle flip and it lands perfectly.



162287
163259