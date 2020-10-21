Vancouver teacher caught in sex sting makes deal with prosecutors, will serve no jail time

Photo: CTV News Vancouver

A former math teacher from the all-girls Catholic school Little Flower Academy has made a deal with prosecutors after being arrested and charged in a police sex sting that accumulated 47 suspects.

Nikolaos Dais who no longer works at the school, pleaded guilty to communicating with another person for the purpose of obtaining sexual services, according to CTV News Vancouver.

He was originally charged with requesting sexual services from a minor. Dais says he never intended to meet with anyone underage.

“He's relieved to…be able to take responsibility for what he did,” Dais’ lawyer, Emmet Duncan, said outside court.

“He's disappointed the original charges had such a big impact on himself and on his family."

The deal Dais made with prosecutors means he will not be serving any time behind bars. His six-month sentence will be served in the community. This includes three months of house arrest.

Operation Serrated, a 2018 Vancouver Police Department sting operation consists of police detectives posing as underage girls online who then offer sex for money.

According to police, when the involved men would go to meet the decoys in real life, they were arrested.

Dais' lawyer told the judge that he has chosen to permanently resign from teaching.

Crown prosecutor Jason Krupa said the goals of the jointly submitted sentence were “general deterrence” and “denunciation.”

Cases against the other men involved in the sting are still pending.

-With files from CTV News Vancouver