B.C. had 203 new cases of COVID-19, two deaths, in past 24 hours

Photo: BC gov. Flickr Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry

British Columbia saw a record-breaking 203 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed over the past 24 hours, eight of which came from the Interior Health region.

The new cases bring the total positive tests in B.C. to 12,057, while active cases rose to 1,766, an increase of 78. In the Interior, there are now 52 active cases and two people are hospitalized. One Interior resident is being treated in ICU for the virus.

Province-wide, 70 people are currently hospitalized, an increase of one, while 21 people are in ICU.

An additional 4,294 people are self isolating under active public health monitoring after coming into contact with a COVID-positive person.

Two more British Columbians have died from the virus in the past 24 hours, bringing the total deaths in B.C. to 256.

Three new outbreaks at long-term seniors care home were identified in B.C. as well, at Vancouver's Three Links Care Centre, Maple Ridge's Baillie House and the Fort Langley Seniors Community. Two other care home outbreaks were declared over, and there remains active outbreaks at 18 care homes and two acute-care facilities.

In her daily statement, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry elaborated on the COVID-19 outbreak at Kelowna's École de l'Anse-au-sable school. This is the first school outbreak in the province since school's were reopened in September.

Dr. Henry said three members of the school have tested positive for the virus, while another 160 have been directed to self-isolate for 14 days. It's unclear if the positive tests came from students or staff.