164607
152299
BC  

COVID-19 at 5 Metro Vancouver seniors facilities as outbreaks end at 5 others

COVID at 5 seniors facilities

The Canadian Press - | Story: 314076

Health officials have declared COVID-19 outbreaks over at five facilities around Metro Vancouver, but cases of the novel coronavirus are now reported at five new sites in the same region.

Fraser Health says outbreaks have been confirmed at three long-term care homes and two assisted living facilities from White Rock and New Westminster to Langley, Maple Ridge and Chilliwack.

A statement from the health authority says individual staff members have tested positive at Evergreen Baptist Care Society, Good Samaritan Victoria Heights, Fort Langley Seniors Community and Sunset Manor, all operated privately, as well as Baillie House, which is the only one operated by Fraser Health.

Enhanced control measures have been put in place, visits at the five locations are restricted and Fraser Health says staffing at each facility will be maintained to ensure resident care.

The outbreaks come as Fraser Health confirms all cases of COVID-19 have concluded at George Derby Centre in Burnaby, Langley Lodge in Langley, White Rock Seniors Village and two Surrey facilities, Chartwell Crescent Gardens and Harrison West at Elm Village.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More BC News

BC
163498
Vancouver Webcam
Webcam provided by windy.com
162393
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All BC News > Send us your news tips >
163820
163871
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
161329


Expectations vs. Reality

Galleries
When reality isn’t quite as sweet as the expectation.
Expectations vs. Reality (2)
Galleries
If golf and soccer switched announcers
Must Watch
John Crist imagines what it would be like if golf and soccer...
Jessie J single again after latest Channing Tatum split
Showbiz
Jessie J has confirmed she's ended her on-off relationship...
A perfect landing
Must Watch
Guy attempts bottle flip and it lands perfectly.



162637
163259