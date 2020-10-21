NDP promises to introduce and pass accessibility legislation if it is re-elected

Photo: Sarita Patel Spring Hawes, the BC NDP candidate for Kelowna-West

The BC NDP unveiled a new policy Wednesday, promising to introduce, and pass "accessibility legislation" in the first legislative session, if re-elected.

In a video news conference Wednesday Salina Robinson, who was Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing when the election writ was dropped, said the province had been making progress on both inclusion and diversity.

While it's taken some time, she said the NDP is committed to making sure every British Columbian is "fully included in all aspects of our society."

"This is about affirming the basic human rights of disabled people," said Robinson.

"It will be designed to make sure people with disabilities can expect an equitable level of access and equitable level of service, and an equitable level of care as any other British Columbian."

The NDP says it will introduce an accessibility act would include suggestions and comments from those living with disabilities obtained during a province-wide series of consultations lat year.

It is expected to include accessibility standards in areas such as service delivery, employment, the built environment, communication and transportation.

“Accessibility legislation is a matter of human rights, empowering people who live with a disability to be fully included in society,” said Spring Hawes, the BC NDP candidate for Kelowna-West, who took part in the news conference.

Hawes, in a wheelchair herself, is an advocate for people living with disabilities.

“For too long, we’ve lived with a system where the only way to make any advances for people with disabilities is for someone to complain about it," she said.

"That is no way to deal with matters of basic human rights."