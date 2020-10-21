164607
BC  

12 Chinese passports among stolen IDs seized after Burnaby gun-pointing call

12 Chinese passports seized

A firearms complaint at a Burnaby apartment last week led police to a stash of fraudulent identification – including a dozen People's Republic of China passports.

On Oct. 12 at about 5 a.m., Burnaby RCMP got a report that someone at an apartment in the 4800 block of Brentwood Drive had pointed a firearm at someone, according to media spokesperson Cpl. Mike Kalanj.

He said officers cleared the residence to confirm everyone’s safety, and they spotted the passports and a number of credit cards “in plain view.”

Police then obtained a warrant to search the place for the firearm and any more identification, according to Kalanj.

No firearm was found, he said, but officers turned up 12 People's Republic of China passports, stolen credit cards and other identification, as well as some drug paraphernalia.

Two women were arrested and then released at the scene, according to Kalanj.

The investigation is ongoing, and charges are pending, he said.

