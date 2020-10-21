164607
Unresponsive man pulled from Burnaby fire, dies at scene

A man pulled from a two-alarm apartment fire in North Burnaby on Tuesday has died.

Crews were called to an older, three-storey building at 3:35 p.m., according to assistant fire Chief Dave Younger.

On arrival, they found heavy smoke and flames showing from a ground-floor apartment in the back, Younger said.

Firefighters evacuated about 12 suites and quickly knocked down the blaze.

But, during a search, they found an unresponsive man in the apartment, which had been “fully involved,” Younger said.

Firefighters performed CPR on the man for some time before he was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Paramedics also treated three other people, including one neighbour who, along with another local resident, had tried to slow down the blaze with garden hoses before fire crews arrived.

