Port Coquitlam man builds candy slide to feed trick or treaters

Photo: Glacier Media

Do-it-yourselfers might want to replicate Ray McCurrach’s candy slide for this Halloween’s festivities.

The Port Coquitlam man created a treat tube out of two eight-foot-long pieces of PVC pipe and then painted the candy dispenser orange to provide a social-distanced way of handing out candy to neighbourhood children.

“I saw someone had done something similar, but it was quite small,” said McCurrach, who said his neighbourhood always puts on a big display for Halloween and up to 150 kids sometimes show up.

McCurrach also experimented with different types of candies and found out little chocolate bars slide best down the four inch diameter pipe, compared to bags of Skittles, which tend to get stuck.

Celebrating Halloween safely is part of this year’s COVID-19 recommendations, and the BC Centre for Disease Control is recommending that candy be passed out by homeowners wearing masks and presenting the treats on trays, along with tongs, or in a candy slide.

McCurrach said he wanted to do his part to make Halloween safe this year.

“We figured maybe kids if they see it or their parents do they would be a little bit more comfortable coming to our house,” McCurrach said.

The candy tube will also be lit up so families can see it easily.