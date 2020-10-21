Worker dies on tree removal job site on Vancouver Island

Photo: Contributed

WorkSafeBC and Saanich police are investigating after a workplace fatality.

The death occurred during tree-pruning work in Oak Bay, Tuesday.

A Tomahawk Tree Service vehicle was at the scene.

"It appears to be an arborist company and one of their employees has been tragically killed," said Staff Sgt. Chris Horsley. "The circumstances at this point are still undetermined."

Police are looking into the victim’s role at the time of the incident.

"There was a crew working on the removal of a large oak tree."

“What’s complicated matters is the scene safety has become an issue,” Horsley said Tuesday. “Where the incident occurred, there is still a very heavy tree limb which is hung up on utility lines directly above our scene.

“So that’s prevented WorkSafe, the police and the B.C. Coroners Service from really getting things started on the investigation.”