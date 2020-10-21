162805
BC  

BC Hydro reports three more COVID-19 cases at worksite

3 more cases at Site C

Alaska Highway News - | Story: 314009

Three more Site C workers have tested positive for COVID-19, BC Hydro said Tuesday.

Two others are isolating, and none of the cases originated at the site, BC Hydro says.

"The first worker has not been to site since being exposed and testing positive. The second worker returned to work for two days last week after being exposed off site and later tested positive upon returning home. Both workers are currently isolating at home," BC Hydro said.

"A third worker developed symptoms two days after arriving at site last week and subsequently tested positive. This case is unrelated to the other two cases and this third worker remains isolated at camp under the care of the on-site medical clinic."

As of Tuesday, there were 1,590 workers reported at the work camp, 10 in self-isolation.

Two cases were announced last week, on Oct. 13 and Oct. 15. BC Hydro said the three new cases are unrelated.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More BC News

BC
Vancouver Webcam
Webcam provided by windy.com
162393
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All BC News > Send us your news tips >
162647
163235
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada


Kris Jenner blames social media for end of Keeping Up with the Kardashians

Showbiz
Kris Jenner has blamed social media for the end of Keeping Up with the Kardashians. It was announced earlier this year that...
Cat waving at owner
Must Watch
Good morning!
Gopher pops out of hole to give doggy a kiss
Must Watch
Well here is a very unlikely animal friendship. Check it out as a...
Daily Dose
Daily Dose
Daily morning awesomeness.
Daily Dose (2)
Daily Dose



154831
162890