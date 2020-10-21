BC Hydro reports three more COVID-19 cases at worksite

Photo: BC Hydro

Three more Site C workers have tested positive for COVID-19, BC Hydro said Tuesday.

Two others are isolating, and none of the cases originated at the site, BC Hydro says.

"The first worker has not been to site since being exposed and testing positive. The second worker returned to work for two days last week after being exposed off site and later tested positive upon returning home. Both workers are currently isolating at home," BC Hydro said.

"A third worker developed symptoms two days after arriving at site last week and subsequently tested positive. This case is unrelated to the other two cases and this third worker remains isolated at camp under the care of the on-site medical clinic."

As of Tuesday, there were 1,590 workers reported at the work camp, 10 in self-isolation.

Two cases were announced last week, on Oct. 13 and Oct. 15. BC Hydro said the three new cases are unrelated.