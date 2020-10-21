164607
Former Prince George teacher pleads guilty to gross indecency

Ex-teacher's guilty plea

Jess Fedigan / PG Matters - | Story: 314006

A former Prince George high-school teacher and sports coach has pleaded guilty to a gross-indecency act in the 1980s.

Court documents show Kim Randall Koehn was charged on April 17. 

BC Prosecution Service spokesperson Dan McLaughlin says the incident allegedly happened at or near Prince George on Sept. 1, 1984, and Aug. 31, 1985, which was the same time period Koehn was employed in the local education system.

A School District 57 official has confirmed that Koehn taught at Kelly Road Secondary School in the 1980s. 

No information involving the alleged victim has been released, including whether they were a student.

Koehn pleaded guilty to the single charge during a court appearance Monday and will be back on Jan. 13, 2021 to schedule a sentencing date. 

