Stabbing in Surrey leaves woman dead, man and child injured

Woman killed in stabbing

The Canadian Press - | Story: 314001

A woman is dead and a man and two-year-old child were injured in a stabbing Tuesday night in Surrey.

A statement from Surrey RCMP says the victims were attacked at about 9 p.m. in a home in the Newton neighbourhood.

Police say a suspect was in custody.

The woman was still alive when police arrived and the man and toddler were seriously hurt.

All three were rushed to hospital where the woman was pronounced dead, but police say the other two were recovering.

The suspect was located near the home.

The statement says the case was being investigated as a homicide and aggravated assault stemming from family violence. 

