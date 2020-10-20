British Columbia man dies during ski trip near glacier west of Calgary

A man has died while skiing on a backcountry trail near the Robertson Glacier in Kananaskis Country west of Calgary.

RCMP say the 40-year-old man, from Invermere, British Columbia, died Monday.

He was skiing with three friends when a whiteout hit and the group was separated.

Kananaskis Public Safety and Alpine Helicopters responded around 2:30 p.m.

Officials say the man’s skis bottomed out, which thrust him toward a rocky area, resulting in severe trauma.

RCMP have notified the victim’s family and are providing additional support for the remaining three skiers. (CTV)