BC announces 167 new COVID-19 cases, 13 in Interior Health region

The B.C. government announced 167 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, including 13 in the Interior Health region.

The new cases bring B.C.’s case total to 11,854, although the vast majority have fully recovered. There remains 1,688 active coronavirus cases in B.C. with an additional 4,156 people under public health monitoring after exposure to COVID-19.

Across B.C., there are 69 people in the hospital with the virus, 18 of whom are in intensive care. Within the Interior Health region, two people are hospitalized and one is in the ICU.

There has now been a total of 625 COVID-19 cases in Interior Health.

One additional death was reported Tuesday, bringing B.C.’s toll to 254.

"We have the ability to decide what our COVID-19 wave looks like in B.C. by continuing to take personal precautions and using our layers of protection, no matter where we may be,” said provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry in a news release.

"Let's continue to support our neighbours, local businesses and communities, who are doing their part. Take the time to reach out to friends and neighbours - in a safe way - to show them you care and remind them that while you may be keeping a safe distance right now, they are not alone.

"Despite the challenges that COVID-19 has brought, your efforts are making a difference and helping to slow the spread of the virus. Let's continue to work together - while staying apart."