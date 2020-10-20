Interior Health introduces online booking for COVID-19 test

Photo: CTV News

Getting a COVID-19 test just got a whole lot easier in the Interior Health region.

Interior Health has just introduced a new online booking system for all 23 IH community testing centres.

Between Oct. 20-30, online booking and the test booking phone line are rolling out for each of IH’s 23 COVID-19 Community Collection Centres. For more information and updates on which centres are live, visit IH’s Testing Information page.

Starting Tuesday, appointments can be booked online for COVID-19 tests at Community Collection Centres in Williams Lake, 100 Mile House, and Penticton. An IH COVID-19 Test Booking phone line is also available for these communities at 1-877-740-7747, seven days a week, from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Testing is available for anyone with cold, influenza, or COVID-19-like symptoms, including: