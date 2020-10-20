Saanich residents warned to protect pets after bear kills llama

Photo: The Canadian Press

A black bear is believed to have killed a llama on Vancouver Island.

A statement from Saanich police says the attack happened late Monday afternoon at a farm in a rural part of the municipality just north of Victoria.

The statement says officers saw the black bear crouched over the remains of the llama as they arrived at the farm.

Efforts by police and the Conservation Officer Service to track and trap the bear were unsuccessful.

The police statement says the bear is likely unafraid of humans and there's concern it will return to the farm.

Area residents are being warned to take precautions, including protecting livestock and pets.