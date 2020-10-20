164209
RCMP seize heroin and cocaine after vehicle spotted driving erratically

Erratic driving nets drug haul

Grand Forks RCMP got more than they bargained for after pulling over a grey Ford Taurus that was spotted driving erratically through the Boundary region.

The incident happened on October 8, 2020, just before 5:30 p.m. on Highway 3 near Reservoir Rd. in Grand Forks.

Once the vehicle was pulled over, the officer called for the support of police service dog Jimmy, which conducted a search of the vehicle with his handler and found drugs.

Over 1,000 doses of suspected heroin and over 130 grams of suspected cocaine were seized from the vehicle and the vehicle itself was seized in relation to proceeds of crime.

The driver, a 39-year-old Grand Forks man, was later released from police custody on conditions. The investigation remains ongoing at this time, the full findings of which will be forwarded to federal prosecutors.

Anyone with any additional information is asked to contact the Grand Forks RCMP at 250-442-8288.

