164209
BC  

Police deliver pile of Amazon packages left dumped by mailbox

Cops deliver Amazon pkgs

Roxanne Egan-Elliott / Times Colonist - | Story: 313879

RCMP officers went door to door delivering Amazon packages on Saturday after being notified about a large pile of parcels outside a mailbox in the View Royal suburb of Victoria.

Police called Amazon customer service and were told to keep the packages because the company wouldn’t send anybody to pick them up.

Officers decided to deliver the packages to their intended recipients, dropping them off at eight different homes.

Police said one person said they had received a notification that Amazon had come by their home during the day, but the package wasn’t there.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More BC News

BC
164189
Vancouver Webcam
Webcam provided by windy.com
162393
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All BC News > Send us your news tips >
156972
161500
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
163225


Tuesday Meme Dump- October 20, 2020

Galleries
A collection of our favourite memes this week.  
Tuesday Meme Dump- October 20, 2020 (2)
Galleries
Baby discovers echo for the first time
Must Watch
What fun!
Dog finds loophole to pass test
Must Watch
Adorable!
Daily Dose
Daily Dose
The most random gallery of the day.



153223
163259