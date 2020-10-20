Police deliver pile of Amazon packages left dumped by mailbox

Photo: Glacier Media

RCMP officers went door to door delivering Amazon packages on Saturday after being notified about a large pile of parcels outside a mailbox in the View Royal suburb of Victoria.

Police called Amazon customer service and were told to keep the packages because the company wouldn’t send anybody to pick them up.

Officers decided to deliver the packages to their intended recipients, dropping them off at eight different homes.

Police said one person said they had received a notification that Amazon had come by their home during the day, but the package wasn’t there.