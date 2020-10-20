Man atacked in Houston, BC, succumbs to injuries - case now a homicide

Photo: RCMP

A Houston man died last week from injuries suffered in an assault.

Police are now treating the death of Pietro Adamo, 54, as a homicide after he passed away on Thursday, three days after RCMP were called to the parking lot of an apartment building in the community of 3,100 people in northern B.C.

Adamo was found on Oct. 12 shortly after 8 p.m. with life-threatening injuries and taken to hospital in critical condition.

North District RCMP's major crime unit has taken conduct of the investigation and are seeking the public's help in tracking down a suspect.

"Investigators appreciate the cooperation received from the community thus far and are interested in speaking to anyone that has not yet come forward who may have information," RCMP said.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Houston RCMP at 250-845-2204 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.