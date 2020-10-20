163888
BC  

Man atacked in Houston, BC, succumbs to injuries - case now a homicide

Assault now a homicide

Prince George Citizen - | Story: 313875

A Houston man died last week from injuries suffered in an assault.

Police are now treating the death of Pietro Adamo, 54, as a homicide after he passed away on Thursday, three days after RCMP were called to the parking lot of an apartment building in the community of 3,100 people in northern B.C.

Adamo was found on Oct. 12 shortly after 8 p.m. with life-threatening injuries and taken to hospital in critical condition.

North District RCMP's major crime unit has taken conduct of the investigation and are seeking the public's help in tracking down a suspect.

"Investigators appreciate the cooperation received from the community thus far and are interested in speaking to anyone that has not yet come forward who may have information," RCMP said.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Houston RCMP at 250-845-2204 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More BC News

BC
161831
Vancouver Webcam
Webcam provided by windy.com
162393
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All BC News > Send us your news tips >
163625
162949
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
161500


Tuesday Meme Dump- October 20, 2020

Galleries
A collection of our favourite memes this week.  
Tuesday Meme Dump- October 20, 2020 (2)
Galleries
Baby discovers echo for the first time
Must Watch
What fun!
Dog finds loophole to pass test
Must Watch
Adorable!
Daily Dose
Daily Dose
The most random gallery of the day.



162287
163259