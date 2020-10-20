Highway 1 at Revelstoke reopens after early morning closure

Photo: DriveBC Road conditions near Revelstoke as of 7:30 a.m.

UPDATE: 9:10 a.m.

DriveBC reports the incident scene on Highway 1 at Revelstoke has now been cleared and the highway reopened.

Watch for congestion from backed-up traffic for next hour.

ORIGINAL: 7:40 a.m.

The Trans-Canada Highway is closed this morning at Revelstoke.

DriveBC reports Highway 1 is closed in both directions due to a vehicle incident between Big Eddy Road and Highway 23.

A scene assessment in progress.

No detour is available.