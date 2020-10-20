Highway 1 at Revelstoke reopens after early morning closure

Photo: DriveBC
Road conditions near Revelstoke as of 7:30 a.m.
UPDATE: 9:10 a.m.
DriveBC reports the incident scene on Highway 1 at Revelstoke has now been cleared and the highway reopened.
Watch for congestion from backed-up traffic for next hour.
ORIGINAL: 7:40 a.m.
The Trans-Canada Highway is closed this morning at Revelstoke.
DriveBC reports Highway 1 is closed in both directions due to a vehicle incident between Big Eddy Road and Highway 23.
A scene assessment in progress.
No detour is available.