B.C. election enters final stretch before voters head to the polls on Saturday

Election into final stretch

The Canadian Press - | Story: 313860

The B.C. election campaign is in the stretch run with just four days left before voters head to the polls on Saturday.

The Greens and the B.C. Liberals were making transportation promises on Monday.

Green Leader Sonia Furstenau says she wants to see BC Ferries return to being a Crown corporation.

She argues that would remove pressure on BC Ferries to make a profit and bring its focus back to being an essential service to the communities it serves.

In Maple Ridge, Liberal Leader Andrew Wilkinson promised to upgrade two major east-west highways and build a bridge to a northeastern section of the municipality.

NDP Leader John Horgan, meanwhile, cast his ballot in his home riding of Langford-Juan de Fuca near Victoria.

