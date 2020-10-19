163233
Family of missing hiker start petition urging authorities to resume search

The family of a missing hiker hope public pressure will convince authorities to resume a search.

Jordan Naterer had told some family members and friends he intended to complete a "solo hike" in Manning Park over the Thanksgiving long weekend.

He was reported missing last Tuesday morning after he failed to return home for Thanksgiving dinner.

The five-day search was called off Saturday.

Yesterday, his mother Josie sent public, urging Vancouver police and search and rescue authorities resume the search for her son.

Family members have now started an online petition, hoping to get enough signatures from the public to convince authorities to resume the search.

As of Monday evening, more than 6,250 people had signed the petition.

The family says a bag found on the trail, which searchers initially believed did not belong to Jordan, in fact does.

"Through this petition we are formally appealing to all parties involved in the search and rescue in the province of British Columbia to kindly restart the search as soon as possible. We especially appeal to Premier John Horgan in saving the life of this young man who has so much to contribute to the society," the petition says in part.

The family is hoping to obtain 7,500 signatures.

