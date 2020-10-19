Man arrested after morning stand-off in Victoria

Photo: Contributed Victoria police

Victoria police and the Greater Victoria Emergency Response Team arrested a wanted man after an hours-long stand-off Monday morning.

Michael Friesen was wanted on a warrant to review his sentence in relation to several offences, including fraudulent use of identification, unauthorized use of a credit card, and possession of stolen property for the purpose of trafficking.

Investigators believed Friesen was actively hiding to avoid arrest. Officers received a tip about Friesen’s location and found him in a suite in a multi-unit residential building on Harrison Street, near Fernwood Road and Johnson Street.

Friesen refused to surrender to police and barricaded himself inside of the residence. Tactical officers with the Greater Victoria Emergency Response attended and tried to persuade the man to give himself up.

Friesen surrendered to police just before noon and was taken to police cells to await court.

No one was injured in the arrest.