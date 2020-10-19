164209
BC  

Emergency Management BC investigating after large quake off Alaska

Tsunami alert after quake

Story: 313811

UPDATE 3:35 p.m.

The British Columbia government says it's assessing whether there's any tsunami risk to the province after a 7.5-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of the Alaska Peninsula today.

Emergency Information B.C. says in a tweet its threat assessment is in progress.

The National Tsunami Warning Center in the United States issued tsunami warnings for a swath of communities following the quake off Sand Point, Alaska.

It says the quake was centred 92 kilometres southeast of Sand Point at a depth of 40 kilometres.

The Alaska Earthquake Center said the quake was widely felt in communities along the southern coast, including Sand Point, Chignik, Unalaska and the Kenai Peninsula.

It said a magnitude 5.2 aftershock was reported 11 minutes later, centred roughly in the same area.

Public safety officials in King Cove sent out an alert urging residents in the coastal area to move inland to higher ground.

ORIGINAL 2:55 p.m.

A large earthquake off the west coast of Alaska has triggered a tsunami warning for the northern U.S. state.

Emergency management B.C. says it is also monitoring the situation to determine if there is any risk to B.C.

The 7.4 earthquake struck near Sandy Point, just off the coast of Alaska, just before 2 p.m.

