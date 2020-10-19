British Columbia identifies 499 new cases of COVID-19, two new deaths over weekend

UPDATED: 4:10 p.m.

Interior Health has confirmed there are 36 active cases of COVID-19 isolating in the health region.

Two people are in hospital, one of whom is in ICU.

Monday's announcement brings the total in IH since the beginning of the pandemic to 611.

ORIGINAL: 3:15 p.m.

There have been 499 new cases of COVID-19 identified in British Columbia in the past three days, including 21 in the Interior Health region.

A total of 172 new cases were reported Friday to Saturday, followed by 153 cases Saturday to Sunday and 174 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the province’s total case count since the beginning of the pandemic to 11,687.

There are currently 1,639 active cases of COVID-19 in B.C. Sixty-seven people are hospitalized, 19 of whom are in ICU.

Across the province, 4,028 people are self-isolating as a result of exposure to a known positive case, and 9,753 people who previously tested positive have fully recovered from the virus.

Two new deaths were reported over the weekend, one in the Fraser Health region and one in the Vancouver Coastal Health region.

Four additional healthcare outbreaks were reported over the weekend. These are located at The Village Langley, Rosemary Heights Seniors Village, the Zion Park Manor, and the Royal Arch Masonic Home.

Outbreaks at the Yaletown House and the Banfield Pavilion have been declared over.

This brings the number of active healthcare outbreaks in the province to 19, two of which are in acute care and 17 of which are in long-term or assisted living facilities.

One new community outbreak was declared at J&L Beef Ltd. in the Fraser Health region.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry says continued transmission in B.C. communities is confirmation that the province is in the second wave of the virus.

"One can say that we are in our second wave here of our COVID-19 storm here in B.C., but we have control over what that wave looks like ... this virus has not gone away, and it has shown us that it is now quite able to hide and spread in our communities around the province."

She says that despite a recent increase in hospitalizations, it is encouraging to note B.C. is not seeing exponential growth of COVID-19.