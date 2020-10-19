163233
Human remains found floating in recycling bin off Kits Point in Vancouver

Body in recycling bin

Vancouver Police are investigating human remains found in a recycling bin.

The discovery marks the city’s 15th homicide this year, after the remains were found in a large recycling bin in the water off of Kits Point, Sunday morning.

“We are asking property managers for multi-dwelling buildings and local residents to check their recycling and garbage rooms to see if any large, blue, wheeled recycling containers are missing,” spokesperson Const. Tania Visintin said in a press release.  

The Canadian Coast Guard recovered the bin after multiple calls from people on the water about 11 a.m. Sunday.

Vancouver Police and the BC Coroner’s Service determined the remains were human. 

Investigators are asking anyone with information to call the VPD Major Crime Section at 604-717-2500.

