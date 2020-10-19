164209
Almost one-in-five eligible voters have already cast ballots in Saturday's provincial election

Nearly 18% have voted

Close to one-in-five B.C. voters eligible to cast ballots in the Oct. 24 provincial election have already done so.

And, if you include all those who have requested mail-in ballots, that number swells to nearly one-in-three.

Figures released by Elections BC shows, as of Sunday night, 285,800 main-in ballots have already been received, with another 383,477 votes cast through four days of advance polling.

That works out to 17.76 per cent of the nearly 3.5 million eligible voters.

Nearly 500,000 mail-in ballots have yet to be returned.

Elections BC suggest those who have yet to return mail-in-ballots should do so in person at any designated drop-off location, including:

  • District electoral offices
  • Voting places during voting hours
  • Some Service BC locations.

All mail-in ballots must be received by time the polls close at 8 p.m. Oct. 24.

In 2017, 61.2 per cent of voters went to the polls, electing a Liberal minority government.

However, the Premier Christy Clark was unable to to gain Green Party support to form government, allowing John Horgan to work out a deal and form a minority NDP government.

At the dissolution of the legislature, the Liberals and NDP both held 41 seats and the Green Party two. There are two members sitting as independents and one vacant seat.

