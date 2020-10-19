East Vancouver advocate attacked with pipe on her own doorstep

Photo: Katie Lewis

A man followed her home and bludgeoned her on the head with what felt like a metal pipe.

It was a senseless act that the vocal vice-president of Vancouver's Strathcona Residents Association, Katie Lewis, says is another example of violent crime in her neighbourhood.

Such incidents have escalated since the start of the pandemic, police have confirmed.

"I've had people try to break down my door, but the type of crime is escalating,” says Lewis – especially with a tent city in Strathcona Park growing to 400 residents.

Lewis went public about her alleged assault on Saturday, which left her unconscious and bleeding at her doorstep.

“I went to drop off soup at a neighbour’s house who is sick. I walked around the periphery of [Strathcona] Park and headed home,” which was two blocks away, she said.

A man followed her home and "beat me with a metal pipe on the steps of my own stairs,” she tweeted after alerting police.

Const. Tania Visintin confirms officers responded to a woman who said she had been “hit on the head from behind” near East Georgia Street and Heatley Avenue on Oct. 17.

“The suspect ran off before she could get a description,” read a statement from police.

Lewis went to the hospital for her injuries.

Just a day before, a 46-year-old male was discovered having been stabbed inside a tent, wrapped in a blood-soaked towel.

A woman found the victim on the corner of Raymur Avenue and Venables Street.

"It is very troubling to know this man was suffering from his extensive injures for eight hours or more before paramedics or police were called."

The victim is now in hospital, in critical but stable condition.