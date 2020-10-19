164209
BC  

Stranger pours hot coffee on Burnaby man in unprovoked attack

Attacked with hot coffee

Chris Campbell / Burnaby Now - | Story: 313772

A Burnaby man is speaking out about how the Metrotown area of the city has become “increasingly unsafe” after someone poured scalding-hot coffee all over him.

Mike bought coffee at an outlet at the corner of Willingdon Avenue and Kingsway on Wednesday.

“I got my order and walked out of the gas station and proceeded to walk on Kingsway towards the Willingdon intersection,” Mike said. “All of a sudden, I felt hot liquid on my head, then my face, back, shirt and hoodie I was wearing, and sweat pants became soaked. It became apparent to me that someone poured coffee right over my head from behind. I turned around and saw this man.”

The man was around five-foot-five-inches tall, said Mike, and wore glasses, a hoodie and sweatpants.

“I don’t know him and never met him before,” said Mike. “He made a snarky ‘oops’ remark and I immediately shouted: ‘Stop, why did you do that?’”

The man then backed up and ran away as Mike kept yelling for him to stop.

Mike called 911 and gave a statement to Burnaby RCMP.

“I am not sure if this person was emotionally unstable or not, but the fact is no one should be doing things like this,” Mike said.

“My concerns about this is that I feel as a Burnaby resident from Metrotown that this area is getting increasingly unsafe. In light of the recent incidents around here, I feel like it's important for the public to know this and to be vigilant. I can imagine if this happened to someone who doesn't speak English or senior, this could be devastating and they wouldn't know what to do. I just thought I would share this to increase awareness.”

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More BC News

BC
163769
Vancouver Webcam
Webcam provided by windy.com
162394
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All BC News > Send us your news tips >
163143
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada


Stevie Nicks wrote Fleetwood Mac hit Dreams in 20 minutes in Sly Stone’s ‘magic room’

Music
Stevie Nicks wrote TikTok sensation hit Dreams in funk legend Sly Stone's secret recording space at a studio in San Francisco,
Mom falls through ceiling shocking singing daughter
Must Watch
A woman has captured the moment her mother fell through her...
Daily Dose
Daily Dose
Monday morning awesomeness.
Daily Dose (2)
Daily Dose
Ariana Grande sets release date for new album Positions
Music
Ariana Grande will release her new album Positions on 30 October,



153223
162890