Interior Health is urging everyone to get a flu shot this fall

Photo: CTV News

Interior Health is urging British Columbians who live in the Interior region to make an appointment to get their flu shot.

"This year, the influenza vaccine is more important than ever to protect ourselves and our loved ones as we fight COVID-19. With similar symptoms to COVID-19, influenza is a contagious respiratory disease that can lead to serious illness, hospitalization and death, " according to a news release from Interior Health on Monday.

Vaccine supply has started to arrive and Interior Health has already set up targeted clinics for high-risk vulnerable people. Interior Health is working with doctors, nurses, pharmacists and licensed nurse practitioners to ensure the widest distribution possible of the influenza vaccine.

"We urge everyone to make plans now, schedule an appointment for the flu shot, and be prepared for the flu season, which typically starts in November," IH says.

The news release states that if influenza spreads rapidly in our communities at the same time as COVID-19, it could overwhelm the health-care system and put people at risk.

"It’s crucial to protect yourselves and loved ones by getting the flu shot and to stay home when you are sick. In the coming weeks, get your bubble vaccinated as an added protection during the COVID-19 pandemic."

You can find a location to get the flu shot online.