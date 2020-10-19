Police investigating shots fired, vehicle fire in Surrey

Photo: CTV News

Surrey RCMP are investigating a gunfire incident in Cloverdale Sunday night.

Police responded to a report of shots fired on the 18300 block of 80th Avenue about 8:45 p.m.

Officers located evidence to support that shots had been fired in the area, and minutes later, Langley RCMP responded to a report of a vehicle heading to Langley Memorial Hospital with two parties suffering from gunshot wounds.

Police say the two incidents are linked.

Then, just after 9 p.m., Surrey RCMP received a report of a vehicle fire on the 16500 block of Northview Crescent. Evidence suggests the vehicle is associated to the shooting, police say.

The Surrey Serious Crime Unit has taken over the investigation, and investigators are working to piece together what lead up to the events, which are believed to be targeted.

80 Avenue will be closed between Harvie Road and 188 Street for an unknown length of time.