Surrey RCMP seek public's help locating a missing youth female

17-year-old girl missing

Surrey RCMP is asking for the public's help to locate 17-year-old Hailey McLelland.

McLelland is described as a Caucasian female, 5'5" tall, slim build with red and brown hair. 

She was last seen at about 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 11 in the 9700 block of 155A Street in Surrey, and has not been heard from since. 

McLelland was last seen wearing a bright yellow hoodie and dark pants.

Police and family members are concerned for her health and wellbeing, and say it is out of the ordinary for her to not be in contact with someone for so long. 

If you have any information about McLelland's whereabouts, please contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0509.

To report information anonymously, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or visit the website, quoting file number 2020-158463.

